News Briefs

Lions Club Is Collecting Coats

The Charlestown Lions Club is collecting coats to be cleaned and distributed to adults and children in Charlestown. A collection box is at the Charlestown Co-operative Bank on Main Street and they are collected and will be dry cleaned before they are donated to the residents of Charlestown. The Lions Club is also continuing to collect eye glasses for distribution to residents throughout the year. The glasses can be left in the box in the bank, The Lions Club members are grateful to the bank employees and also to the residents who donate annually.

Living Legends Gala

On Dec. 10, the Museum of African American History on Joy St. will hold the 2023 Living Legends Gala and Award Ceremony at the Four Seasons, Boston. Actor and comedian Anthony Anderson will be hosting the event, and the 2023 awardees include:

• Clayton H.W. Turnbull, developer, Boston Business Leader, and CEO, The Waldwin Group

• Dr. Ruth J. Simmons, former president of Brown University and Smith College, now a Distinguished Presidential Fellow at Rice University and Advisor to the President of Harvard on HBCU Initiatives

• Melissa M. MacDonnell, President, Liberty Mutual Foundation, Vice President, Community Investments, Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

The 2023 Living Legends award recipients were chosen for their outstanding contributions to civil and human rights on both a local and national scale. The event will also celebrate Boston’s rich African American history and commemorate the long struggle for equality.

Sunday, December 10, 4:00 PM

• 4:00 PM: Photo Opportunity—media invited to interview Emcee Anthony Anderson, honorees, MAAH CEO, and Board Chair and capture video and still images on the “Red Carpet.”

• 5:00 PM: Main reception

• 6:30 PM: Award ceremony

• 7:00 PM: Live auction