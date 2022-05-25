CNC Corner

The Charlestown Neighborhood Council will hold an in-person, public meeting on Tuesday, June 7, 7 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 545 Medford Street, Charlestown. The Flatley Company will discuss their revised proposal for a Project Development Area Master Plan for 425 Medford St. and the Mystic River Watershed Association will share their proposed design improvements for the Little Mystic Channel area. Members of the public are encouraged to attend to learn more about these projects and share their questions and concerns.

The CNC Historic Battlefield Subcommittee will hold an in-person, public meeting on Monday, June 6, at 7:15 p.m., at the J.W. Conway Bunker Hill Post 26 American Legion, 23 Adams Street, Charlestown. This is the first meeting of a newly formed CNC subcommittee. Members of the public are encouraged to attend and learn about the committee’s work.

Please send questions or matters of concern via email to [email protected]