Ryan Secures $370,000 for Charlestown in State Budget

After three days of debate and over a thousand proposed amendments, the $49.73 billion FY23 state budget passed the House of Representatives 155-0 and is now in the Senate for their consideration.

In the budget Rep. Dan Ryan secured nearly $370,000 in state funding for Charlestown programs.

Ryan’s earmarks included $200,000 for NEW Health Charlestown, $100,000 for the USS Constitution Museum, $50,000 for Charlestown’s Harvest on Vine and another $200,000 for Charlestown’s Korean War Memorial.

Ryan said that while there is money for NEW Health to continue to address COVID and its impacts on the communities it serves, the $200,000 is specific for substance abuse treatment.

“We will continue to address the drug epidemic and provide further funds for New Health Charlestown for the purpose of operating and maintaining treatment of substance use disorder in the neighborhood,” said Ryan.

The $100,000 to the USS Constitution Museum, Ryan said, will be used for capital planning purposes to enhance tourism, civic awareness and access to historic Boston landmarks.

“We also provided $50,000 to further assist Harvest on the Vine,” said Ryan. “This will allow for the agency to continue essential food services in Charlestown.”

Lastly, a $20,000 Ryan earmark will go towards maintenance services for the Korean War memorial located in the Charlestown Navy Yard.