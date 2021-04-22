Councilor Lydia Edwards Submits Statement of Candidacy

Councilor Lydia Edwards has submitted her Statement of Candidacy to the City’s Elections Department. Edwards had previously announced she will be seeking re-election in the fall to the District One seat.

Edwards must now collect signatures from 200 registered voters in the district between April 27 and May 18 in order to appear on the ballot.

“I’m so excited to kick off the campaign and get out into the district collecting signatures,” said Edwards. “Representing this district for the last three years has been the honor of a lifetime. I’m excited for the opportunity to continue serving in this role. I can’t wait to get out there and safely collect signatures.”

Volunteers interested in helping Edwards collect signatures (while observing strict COVID safety protocols), phone bank, or hosting a virtual meet and greet can sign up at http://bit.ly/EdwardsVolunteer2021.