Charlestown’s Weekly COVID Positive Test-Rate Decreases

After posting a 97 percent increase in the positive test rate two weeks ago, Charlestown’s weekly COVID-19 positive test rate decreased last week according to the latest data released on Friday by the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC).

According to the BPHC report, last week 796 residents were tested and 4.6 percent were positive. This was a 3 percent decrease from the 6.7 percent that tested positive two Fridays ago. Between April 2 and April 9 the weekly rate spiked 97 percent and went from 3.4 percent to 6.7 percent.

According to the weekly report, of the 14,810 Charlestown residents tested for the virus since the pandemic began 9.2 percent were found to be positive by last Friday. This was a 2.2 percentage increase from the 9 percent reported by the BPHC two Fridays ago.

Positive test rates citywide decreased and fell below the 5 percent threshold.

According to the BPHC ​​​​26,430 residents were tested and 4.9 percent were COVID positive–this was a 2 percent decrease from the 5 percent positive test rate reported by the BPHC two weeks ago. The 5 percent threshold has been used to plan Boston’s phased reopening strategy.

The infection rate in Charlestown and surrounding neighborhoods increased 3.5 percent in one week according to the latest city statistics.

The BPHC data released last Friday showed Charlestown’s infection went from 668.5 cases per 10,000 residents to 691.7 cases per 10,000 residents.

An additional 45 residents became infected with the virus last week bringing the total to 1,343 confirmed cases in the neighborhood.

The statistics released by the BPHC as part of its weekly COVID19 report breaks down the number of cases and infection rates in each neighborhood. It also breaks down the number of cases by age, gender and race.

Citywide positive cases of coronavirus increased 4 percent last week and went from 65,474 cases to 68,114 confirmed cases in a week. Five additional Boston residents died from the virus last week and there are now 1,361 total deaths in the city from COVID.