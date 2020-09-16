News USS Constitution Hosts 9/11 Survivors by Patriot-Bridge Staff • September 16, 2020 • 0 Comments Commander John Benda, the 76th Commander of the USS Constitution, stands at attention during a ceremony last Friday, Sept. 11, as ‘Taps’ is played to commemorate the exact time (9:03 a.m.) that Flight 175 from Boston Logan Airport impacted the South Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City. Commander Benda and the Navy invited special guests to the ship to commemorate 19 years since the terrorist attacks that changed the world. Marine Major Ken Starr was a keynote speaker, and was in the North Tower when Flight 175 hit the South Tower. He said much of the day he has forgotten, but he will never forget the innocence lost on that day.