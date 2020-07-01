USS Constitution/Old Ironsides July 4 Trivia Contest Brings Chance to Win Free, Unique Prize

The USS Constitution is giving away 21 expended and polished 40mm saluting battery rounds as prizes for a public trivia contest that will occur as part of the ship’s virtual celebration for the Fourth of July on Facebook Live following the 21-gun salute.

Constitution activities can be viewed on the USS Constitution Facebook page.

Saturday, July 4th

10:00 AM-Commanding Officer opening remarks.

10:00 AM-Historic 24 LB Long Gun Demonstration by Constitution’s Master Gun Team

10:30 AM-Climbing demonstration

11:00 AM-Boarding pike drills.

11:15 AM-Executive Officer speech.

11:25 AM-Reading of Declaration of Independence

11:30 AM-Ship tours

11:50 AM-Command Senior Chief Speech

12:00 PM-21 Gun Salute in honor of the Fourth of July and America’s 244th Birthday

12:05 AM-Public trivia contest for a chance to win a demilitarized saluting battery shell.

12:30 PM-Musket volleys and Marine Corps discussion.

12:55 PM-Commanding Officer closing remarks.

1:00 PM-Conclusion from USS CONSTITUTION Facebook Live celebration.

• Military Jet Flyover

The Pentagon has announced that Boston and other northeastern cities will get military flyovers on July 4 as part of a salute to the Great Cities of the American Revolution.

The flyovers will begin in Boston and then travel to New York City, Philadelphia and Baltimore before joining other Department of Defense and heritage aircraft in the Salute to America in Washington, D.C.

A flyover is also planned for a celebration President Trump has planned for the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota.

The exact timing of the flyovers is still being worked and will be announced soon, according to a Department of Defense.