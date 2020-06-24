Charlestown High Will Celebrate Distancing Graduation Monday

Charlestown High Principal Will Thomas reported this week that the Class of 2020 at Charlestown High will be honored with a drop-in diploma graduation ceremony – one that has been deemed safe by the City in keeping with COVID-19 regulations.

On Monday, June 29, students are invited to the CHS Track to pick up diplomas and other senior items during the day, and then join their virtual graduation watch party from their homes at 7 p.m. in the evening.

For the in-person portion, they will work alphabetically by last name for the graduates.

•11 a.m. – noon, (students with last name A-F)

•Noon – 1p.m., (students with last name G-M)

•1 p.m. – 2 p.m., (students with last name N-S)

•2 p.m. – 3 p.m., (students with last name T-Z)

The schools are not allowed to mail the diploma, so they scheduled the pick-up on Monday. Graduates are encouraged to wear a cap and gown, and pictures will be taken. Graduates are asked to bring back their school-issued ChromeBooks and any other materials like books or jerseys.

For those who cannot make it June 29, there will be another opportunity to pick up diplomas in August.