Michael’s Mission Raises $3,500 for Charlestown Recovery House

Michael Cain would have had his birthday today, June 18, but was sadly lost several years ago.

Still, his spirit has lived on year after year around his birthday as the Town assembles to remember him and raise money for great causes. Even COVID-19 couldn’t stop Michael’s Mission this year, and his father, Smokey Cain, reported that the effort has gone strong and continues. While many things are sold out, raffle tickets are still available until later this week.

So far, there has been $3,500 raised for the Charlestown Recovery House.

Cash prize winners from the raffle will be drawn on July 2, which is the day that Michael passed away.

Special thanks to Warren Tavern, Philip Edward Salon, Pat’s Barber Shop, Irish Eyes Pushcart, Baby Boyle Bouquet and other local businesses for supporting Michael’s Mission amidst the pandemic.