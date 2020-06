*NOTICE* The Charlestown Neighborhood Council will NOT hold a public meeting this month in-person or otherwise. We wish to respect the slow and careful re-opening of our City. Please look for further information from us in the coming weeks.

Contact any one of us at www.charlestownneighborhoodcouncil.org or Quinlan Locke, our City Hall liaison ([email protected]), with any neighborhood- or other city-related concerns. Take special care of yourself, your family, and our community at this time.