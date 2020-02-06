Two Charlestown Projects Funded in Latest CPA Round

Mayor Martin J. Walsh and the City’s Community Preservation Committee (CPC) yesterday recommended 40 projects, totaling more than $24 million, for inclusion in the next round for the Community Preservation Act (CPA) funding – including two projects in Charlestown.

The CPC held a public meeting last week to vote on the Mayor’s recommended slate of projects for funding. The projects will be submitted to the Boston City Council for approval with an anticipated vote from the Council in the coming weeks.

“We’re in the middle of a housing crisis that requires bold and creative solutions,” said Mayor Walsh. “I’m proud that through this new round of funding, we are dedicating the majority of this funding round to affordable housing projects. All of these proposals will support our community in countless ways. We look forward to continuing to use this revenue to build on our work related to affordable housing, historic preservation and open space.”

The two Charlestown projects include:

•$400,000 to the John F. Kennedy Family Services Center to restore the slate roof and prevent water damage to the historic school building that provides child care, after school, and senior services.

•$20,000 to the USS Constitution Museum to protect its collections by relocating the sprinkler system at risk of failing due to flooding and sea level rise.

Citywide projects include:

•$4,000,000 for the Acquisition Opportunity Program to prevent displacement by purchasing existing private market rental units and making them permanently affordable, both protecting current tenants and safeguarding the City’s affordable housing stock.

•$4,000,000 for the ONE+Boston program to help income-eligible first-time homebuyers receive downpayment assistance and a permanent reduction in the interest rate of a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for Bostonians buying within city limits.