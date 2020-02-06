Local Realtor Achieves National Recognition

Janis Pacheco with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage has been awarded the Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR) designation by the Real Estate Buyer’s Agent Council (REBAC) of the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

Janis Pacheco joins more than 25,000 real estate professionals across the globe who have earned the ABR designation. All were required to successfully complete a comprehensive course in buyer representation and an elective course focusing on a buyer representation specialty, both in addition to submitting documentation verifying professional experience.

You may contact REBAC by telephone, (800) 648-6224, by e-mail, [[email protected]], or by visiting the REBAC website, [www.REBAC.net].