New Café Approved for Main Street Near Mishawum

The Boston Licensing Board has approved Mister Q Café at 283 Main St. during a regular meeting on Dec. 19.

Klevis Oyrasi, of Peabody, has proposed to open a deli and coffee shop in the former Boston Juicing storefront on Main Street in what is a stretch that has been identified for activation by many in recent years.

The café would be open from 6 a.m. to 10 pm. daily and has signed a lease with owner Jorge Vargas of Jamaica Plain.

According to the lease documents, they have signed a lease through 2024, and they are paying $2,400 per month. The previous tenant paid $1,950 per month for the space.

The opening would likely be later in the spring.