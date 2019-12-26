CNC Community Corner

The Spaulding-Charlestown Neighborhood Council Community Partnership Fund announces the fifth and final year of awarding grants to eligible non-profit organizations. We invite all Charlestown nonprofits to apply for a grant this cycle. The application process begins with a required tutorial followed by applicant presentations to the CNC and Spaulding. The first tutorial for applicants was held on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. If you did not make this date a second tutorial will be hosted onWednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at 7 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus at 545 Medford St. (note different location than prior years). Attendance at a tutorial by a member of the organization, not necessarily the primary author, is required in order to submit an application. All applications are due by Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at 5 p.m.