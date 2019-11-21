North Washington Street Bridge (Charlestown Bridge) Construction Look-Ahead:

Travel Impacts

•N. Washington Street Inbound: Off-peak daytime lane reductions will continue across the bridge to Keany Square. One of two lanes and all turn movements will be available from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. on weekdays and overnight on 11/17, 11/18, 11/19, 11/25, and 11/26.

•N. Washington Street Outbound: Off-peak daytime lane reductions will continue across the bridge to City Square. One of two lanes open and all turn movements will be available from 7 a.m.–2 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays.

•Charles River Dam Pedestrian Walkway Closure: Starting on Tuesday, November 19, and continuing through Thursday, November 21, the pedestrian walkway over the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR)-controlled Charles River Dam locks will close for necessary maintenance at the DCR facility.

Description of Scheduled Work

•Construction of bridge spans and supports for the temporary pedestrian and vehicle bridge and utility bridge including installation of bridge spans and supports, welding, and excavation at the north and south ends of the bridge.

•Utility work by Eversource and National Grid includes running cables underground and over the temporary utility bridge.

Work Hours

•No work will occur on Thursday, November 28 in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

Travel Tips

Pedestrians and Cyclists: The bridge’s eastern sidewalk is open and available to all pedestrians and cyclists with crossings at both Keany and City Squares. Please be advised that the DCR-controlled Charlestown locks can provide another alternate route, but may close without warning and beyond control of this project. During Tudor Wharf walkway closures, pedestrian access will be provided via the Water Street underpass and guidance signage will be provided.

The contractor is coordinating with the TD Garden and local police to provide awareness and manage traffic impacts during events. For your awareness, during this look-ahead period, the following days include events scheduled at the TD Garden:

•Bruins: 11/21 at 7 p.m., 11/23 at 7 p.m., 11/29 at 7 p.m.

•Celtics: 11/25 at 7:30 p.m., 11/27 at 7:30 p.m.

•Concerts and Events: 11/22 at 7 p.m., 11/24 at 7:30 p.m.