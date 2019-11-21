Kennedy Center Kicks off Holiday Gift Drive for Those in Need

Help Charlestown children this holiday season, by participating in the Kennedy Center’s Annual Holiday Drive. Each year, the Center receives more than 300 requests for holiday assistance from families throughout Charlestown. For a small amount of money, one could dramatically improve the holiday season for an entire family. Many of the families served by the Kennedy Center are surviving on extremely limited incomes and struggle to afford even the most basic necessities. The holiday season can be particularly difficult for these families.

Help us keep the holidays joyous for all by sponsoring a family or making a monetary donation. All proceeds go directly to Charlestown families in need. If interested in sponsoring a family, Kennedy Center staff will send information on a sponsored family as well as a brief description of their circumstances. The items purchased will be distributed to families by Kennedy Center staff. After the holidays, those involved will receive a formal thank you letter and donation receipt for tax purposes. Monetary Donations and gift cards are also accepted. Cash will be used to purchase gifts for any wish lists that were not sponsored.

Please mail checks to

John F. Kennedy Family Service Center

Attn: Holiday Gift Drive

23A Moulton St. | Charlestown, MA 02129

Online gifts can be made at www.kennedycenter.org/donate.

Please note the deadline to drop off gifts is Monday, December 16.

“We simply cannot do this work without the support and generosity of our community,” read a statement from the Center. “On behalf of the Board of Directors, staff, and families we serve, thank you. We encourage you to spread the word about the wonderful programs and services the Kennedy Center provides the community, and thank you in advance for your consideration and continued support.”

To learn more about the programs and services the Kennedy Center provides, or to make a donation today, please contact Crystal Galvin at (617) 241-8866 ext. 1352 email [email protected] or visit www.kennedycenter.org.