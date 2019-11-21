CNC Precinct Elections – Cancelled

Please be advised that the CNC Precinct Elections scheduled for Nov. 23, 2019 are cancelled.

In accordance with the CNC Bylaws, in instances where there is only one candidate for each precinct position, the Chair of the Election Committee will propose to the Council that the candidates be voted in lieu of a public election. This is the case for Precincts 2,3,4,5 and 7.

In Precincts 1 and 6, the current incumbents have chosen not to run for re-election. As such, anyone wishing to be considered as a candidate for these seats should contact Election Chair Barbara Van Duzer Babin at 617-275-6868, [email protected], for a nomination sheet. The nomination sheet with signatures from 25 individuals living in the respective precinct will need to be submitted no later than December 13, 2019. Mail to Charlestown Neighborhood Council, PO Box 397, Charlestown, MA, 02129.