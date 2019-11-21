Charlestown Teacher Receives Funds From SONIC Drive-In

SONIC Drive-In concluded its annual Limeades for Learning Fall Voting campaign in support of public school teachers last month, and Charlestown teachers received funding to support their innovative and creative learning projects.

In partnership with nonprofit DonorsChoose.org and with the help of SONIC fans, one teacher in Charlestown received a combined $2,209 for necessary supplies to inspire learning in their classrooms.

“Our Fall Voting Campaign is a special time for us to celebrate exceptional public school teachers who make a difference in communities across the country, including those in Charlestown,” said Christi Woodworth, vice president for public relations for SONIC. “With the help of our fans, we donated $1 million for teachers to have access to different teaching tools that otherwise wouldn’t be provided through traditional funding methods.”

Between Monday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 27, SONIC fans voted for projects they found the most inspiring at LimeadesforLearning.com, ranging from pencils and paper to tablets and robotics kits.

In Charlestown, the following exceptional teacher at one school was among the public school teachers whose projects earned funding for much-needed teaching resources as part of the annual Fall Voting campaign:

•Margaret Arlauskas at Harvard-Kent Elementary School for the project “ESL Supplies!”

•Margaret Arlauskas at Harvard-Kent Elementary School for the project “iPad and Supplies for the Classroom!”

•Margaret Arlauskas at Harvard-Kent Elementary School for the project “Reach ESL Materials”

•Margaret Arlauskas at Harvard-Kent Elementary School for the project “Wilson Materials to Support Families and Students at Home!”

Since 2009, SONIC has donated $14,538,410, supported more than 17,570 classrooms, and provided necessary learning materials and teaching resources requested by teachers to impact more than 3,745,464 students in partnership with DonorsChoose.org.