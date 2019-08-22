CMA Announces Scholarship Winners

The Charlestown Mothers Association (CMA) is delighted to announce this year’s awards of college scholarships to Charlestown residents. Thanks to the generous support of CMA members, supporters, and sponsors, this year CMA has awarded a total of $12,500.

CMA has awarded a $5,000 scholarship to Emily Ringrose, a 2019 Boston Latin School (BLS) graduate, who will be attending Barnard College at Columbia University this fall.

CMA has awarded a $3,000 scholarship to Lina Huang, a 2018 graduate of Boston Latin Academy (BLA), who attends Boston University.

CMA has awarded John Gaudian and Ann Merullo scholarships of $1,500 each. John is a 2019 graduate of Belmont Hill School and will be attending Wake Forest University this fall. Ann is a 2019 graduate of BLA, and will be attending Regis College this fall.

CMA is also providing several very qualified applicants with $250 each, to help with college costs:

• Daniel Bryan, a 2019 BLS graduate, who will be attending Saint Anselm College.

• Rory Carrier, a 2019 Malden Catholic graduate, who will be attending Stonehill College.

• Nuala Conway-Pearson, a 2017 BLS graduate, who attends Wake Forest University.

• Conor Kelly, a 2019 Pope John XXIII graduate, who will be attending Colby-Sawyer College.

• Patrick Kelly, a 2017 Pope John XXIII graduate, who attends St. Joseph’s College of Maine.

• John Reilly, a 2019 Malden Catholic graduate, who will be attending Endicott College.

Congratulations to all these very capable and talented individuals, and CMA wishes them every success.