Chief of Naval Operations Weeks Begins Course at USS Constitution

By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jerine Lee

The 22nd Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Chief Petty Officer (CPO) Heritage Weeks kicked off aboard USS Constitution, in Charlestown, and runs through Aug. 30.

Each week, 100 newly selected Navy Chief Petty Officers and 25 hand-selected senior enlisted mentors from across the Fleet will embark Constitution to immerse the selectees in a robust leadership course, highlighting 19th century square-rig sail handling, naval gunnery practice and 1812 United States Marine Corps rifle drills.

Annually, USS Missouri, berthed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, and USS Constitution host the CNO CPO Heritage Weeks to reinforce naval heritage and tradition, and apprise the new selectees on current naval policy and operational challenges across the Fleet.

“When Sailors reach the rank of chief, they transition into a critical leadership position,” said USS Constitution Command Master Chief Jeremy Kingston. “Part of the new expectations placed on them is to be the keepers of our Navy’s heritage. Nothing connects them more to our history than living and working like Sailors did here where it all began for the United States Navy in 1797.”

The week of training culminates in the ship’s crew and visiting Chief Petty Officers getting the ship underway in Boston Harbor on each Friday: Aug. 23 and 30, from 8 a.m. to noon.

The ship will have four delayed public openings due to the training activities.

•On Thursday, both Aug. 22 and 29, the ship will be open from noon to 6 p.m.

•On Friday, both Aug. 23 and 30, the ship will be open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

•The ship’s normal hours for free public visits and tours are Tuesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Guests of Charleston Navy Yard are encouraged to visit the USS Constitution Museum, which will be open for their standard daily operating hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.