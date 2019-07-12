Neighborhood Round Up

Bruins Academy -Learn-To-Play Hockey Program

The Boston Bruins will again be bringing its Learn-to-Play Hockey program to Charlestown this fall. Charlestown Youth Hockey will be hosting and staffing the program. The program is available to boys and girls ages 4-9 that have not participated in an organized hockey program before. It will run from Saturday, Oct. 12, to Saturday, Nov. 2. There will be two sessions, one at 10 a.m. and one at 11 a.m. Public registration will begin on July 10, at the Bruins website. Early registration (July 8) promo codes for local residents can be found at the “Bruins Academy” tab at the Charlestown Youth Hockey website (CYHA.COM).

Harvest on Vine Food Pantry

The Harvest on Vine Food Pantry is requesting small bags of white rice and cans of tuna fish this week. Any donation of non-perishable foods that you could make would also be greatly appreciated.

Donations can be dropped off at the Food Pantry at 49 Vine St. (Hayes Square), The Cooperative Bank at 201 Main St. and at the Parish Center on 46 Winthrop St. (across from the Training Field). Financial donations can be sent to: Harvest on Vine, Parish Center, 46 Winthrop St., Charlestown, MA 02129. For more information, call Tom MacDonald, director, at 617-990-7314.

Help Local Youth Succeed – Become Townie Mentor

The Charlestown Coalition, a division of the MGH Center for Community Health Improvement, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Massachusetts Bay are launching a new partnership that increases the opportunities for local youth through dynamic one-to-one mentorships between these children and caring adults right here in Charlestown! Learn more about becoming a “Townie” mentor, and the steps to sign up on July 16, from 7:30-9 a.m. at Anna’s Café. To learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Massachusetts Bay please visit their website, www.massbaybigs.org. You can also visit the www.CharlestownCoalition.org for more information.

Discover the Kid’s Summer Science Program

Do your kids love the Stars and Outer Space. Are they interested in the deepest frontiers of the Ocean?? More importantly — do you need child care coverage the last two weeks of August??? “e” inc. has 10 slots left for its Science Discovery Summer Program (SSDP) in the Charlestown Navy Yard. This is a wonderful hands-on, science program now in its 6th season.

We will be investigating our solar system and the galaxy where we also reside for one week and then the depths of the ocean — its beings, bioluminescense, strange smokers where life may have begun (??) and much, much more. Each week, the children also take a theme-related field trip. Science Discovery Summer Program is for children entering first grade up to sixth. Children are grouped by age and fun is central to our day.

For more information or to sign up your child visit our website: www.einc-action.org

For questions write us at: [email protected]–action.org or call: 617-894-3409

Red Cross Blood Drive at the Knights

Every two minutes a person in the U.S. needs blood and reserves are low on a national level. It is free and easy to donate blood that could save someone’s life. The Red Cross will be set up at the Knights of Columbus, 545 Medford St., on Sunday, July 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org (sponsor code: K of C Charlestown) to make an appointment, or just walk in. Bring a friend.

Kids of Charlestown : Art Labs at Essem & Exhibit at Zume’s

Essem Art Studio (Charlestown Commerce Center) is partnering with , Zume’s Coffee House (Main Street; Charlestown) and Savvy Sitter Boston to bring community art to the kids of Charlestown. Zume’s walls, will be dedicated to featuring the art work of Charlestown kids during the months of July, August, and September. The summer themed art project—abstract florals—will be painted at Essem Art Studio during Art Lab sessions under the guidance of Charlestown resident and abstract artist, Sophia Moon throughout June. Moon has been hosting Art Labs in her studio since last September. Savvy Sitter Boston—in the service of providing local, dependable, trustworthy and fun babysitters—will assist in facilitating the Art Labs. For more information and to reserve a spot for your child, visit essemartstudio.com or email [email protected]

Join The Friends of City Square Park

The Friends of City Square Park works in tandem with the city and other local organizations to participate in other events, such as the annual Paul Revere ride on Patriot’s Day and Art in the Park with local artisans and artists. To learn more about becoming a “Friend”, please visit https://www.friendsofcitysquarepark.org/ or contact Grace Bloodwell at 617-512-4939.

ISEE Prep Class at the CLLC – Registration Open

This fall, the Charlestown Lacrosse & Learning Center (CLLC) will once again be hosting our annual ISEE Prep-Class for 6th grade students during the 2019-2020 school year. Any and all students are welcome to join, but space is extremely limited. The are two options for the class, one held on Thursdays and another held on Fridays, both from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Both class options will be hosted at our Learning Center building located at 14 Green St., and are scheduled for eight classes, starting the week of Sept. 9. The cost of the class is $799 and covers the testing materials, practice exams, and pays for our wonderful teachers! As always, scholarships are available upon request. Space is extremely limited, so register now at www.charlestownlacrosse.com/registration or by calling the center at (617) 242-1813.

City Square Park Summer Concert Series 2019 – Free and Open to the Public!

The City Square Park 2019 Summer Concert Series is underway; four more evenings of FREE, family-friendly music to take place this summer. Sponsored and supported by the Charlestown Mothers Association, Gibson Sotheby’s International Real Estate, Friends of City Square Park, and Rick DuBard’s Foundation. Thursday, July 11, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The East Coast Soul Band will rock the park again this year with soul, rock and incredible charisma. Last year this was a hit with the little ones and adults alike. Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 5:30pm to 7 p.m. City Square Park’s beloved Dirty Water Brass Band will perform New Orlean’s-style music and crowd favorites. This band never disappoints! And lastly, on Wednesday, September 11, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Henry Acker, a fourteen-year-old gypsy jazz guitarist with abilities far beyond his years will perform while guests enjoy lawn games and refreshments. Rain dates will be for the following day