Local Students Receive Academic Achievements

Charlestown Students Graduate from Boston College High School

On Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Boston College High School’s 155th Commencement, President Grace Cotter Regan and the Board of Trustees presented diplomas to 253 members of the class of 2019. Mr. Stephen Hughes, a 1973 graduate of BC High and Principal of the school, gave the address.

Among the graduates were: Matthew John Lakus, who plans on a College Prep year at Pomfret Putnam CT in the fall.

Ronan Xavier O’Hara, who plans on St. Anselm College in the fall.

Daniel R. Sigmund, who graduated with Academic Honors and as a member of the National Honor Society. He plans on Villanova University in the fall.

Boston College High School is a Jesuit, Catholic, college-preparatory school for young men in grades 7 to 12. Founded in 1863, the school enrolls approximately 1,500 students from more than 140 communities in eastern Massachusetts. For more http://www.bchigh.edu

Boston College High School Third Quarter Honors

The following students have been named to the Third Quarter Hionor Roll at Boston College High School.

For High Honors a Soph., Jr.,Sr. must have at least a 3.80 quality point average and all grades ‘”C+” or higher. Freshmen need a 3.6 quality point average and all grades ‘”C+” or higher.

For Honors a Soph., Jr.,Sr. must have at least a 3.20 quality point average and all grades ‘”C-” or higher. Freshmen need a 3.165 quality point average and all grades ‘”C-” or higher.

Daniel Sigmund 2019 Honors

Joseph Flanagan 2020 High Honors

James Kenneally 2020 High Honors

William Moody 2020 Honors

Christopher Reed 2020 High Honors

Joseph Broderick 2022 High Honors

John Flanagan 2022 High Honors

Charles Reitz 2022 Honors

Alexander Velsmid 2022 Honors

Parent Named to President’s List at Bryant University

Bryant University is committed to the pursuit, recognition, and celebration of academic success. Alexander Parent, class of 2020, from Charlestown, has been named to the President’s List for the spring 2019 semester. The President’s List is an academic distinction reserved for Bryant’s highest achievers who earn a GPA of 4.0 or better for at least 12 semester hours of work.

Congratulations to Alexander on this outstanding achievement!

For 156 years, Bryant University has been at the forefront of delivering an exceptional education that anticipates the future and prepares students to be innovative leaders of character in a changing world. Bryant delivers an innovative and uniquely integrated business and liberal arts education that inspires students to excel. With approximately 3,700 graduate and undergraduate students from 38 states and 53 countries, Bryant is recognized as a leader in international education and regularly receives top rankings from U.S. News and World Report, Bloomberg Businessweek, Forbes, and Barron’s. Visit www.Bryant.edu.

McGarry Graduates from Commonwealth School

Elizabeth McGarry of Charlestown graduated from Commonwealth School on June 7, 2019 and will attend Macalester College in the fall.

McGarry was recognized as a National Merit Commended Scholar.

Commonwealth School, located in Boston’s Back Bay, is an independent co-ed day school enrolling approximately 150 students in Grades 9 to 12. Founded by educator and philanthropist Charles Merrill, Jr., the school is noted for its intellectual energy, connections to the city, and robust art, music, and athletic programs, all supported by a close-knit school community. Its alumni include actor Hamish Linklater, diplomat and author Peter Galbraith, musician Evan Dando, actress and filmmaker Kasi Lemmons, and geneticist David Altshuler.

Kulich Recognized for Academic Excellence at Tufts University

Alexandra Kulich was named to the dean’s list at Tufts University for the Spring 2019 semester. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.

Tufts University, located on campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville and Grafton, Massachusetts, and in Talloires, France, is recognized among the premier research universities in the United States. Tufts enjoys a global reputation for academic excellence and for the preparation of students as leaders in a wide range of professions. A growing number of innovative teaching and research initiatives span all Tufts campuses, and collaboration among the faculty and students in the undergraduate, graduate and professional programs across the university’s schools is widely encouraged.

Lapham Has Been Named to Dean’s List

Andrew Lapham of Charlestown has been named to the University of Delaware’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2019 semester.

To meet eligibility requirements for the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of 3.33 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.

Parker Earns Degree from Connecticut College

Katherine Quentin Parker of Charlestown was awarded a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film Studies from Connecticut College at the 101st commencement ceremony on May 19.

The 403 members of Connecticut College’s Class of 2019 were addressed by President Katherine Bergeron and Columbia professors of biological sciences Tulle Hazelrigg and Martin Chalfie. Chalfie was awarded the 2008 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his introduction of Green Fluorescent Protein (GFP) as a biological marker. Hazelrigg was the first person to use green fluorescent protein (GFP) in fruit flies and the first to create fusions of GFP attached to another protein-an advance that has changed the way biological research is conducted. The class speaker was Issraa Faiz ’19, an international relations major with minors in Africana studies and film studies.

Founded in 1911, Connecticut College is a highly selective private liberal college located on a 750-acre arboretum campus overlooking Long Island Sound and the Thames River. Our innovative educational approach, Connections, integrates everything our 1,800 students experience here-classes, majors, study abroad, internships, residence hall and campus life-so they learn how to look at problems from multiple angles and find value in differing points of view. Our mission is to educate students to put the liberal arts into action as citizens in a global society. For more information, see www.conncoll.edu or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Murray Studying Abroad Through St. Lawrence University

Daniel P. Murray of Charlestown is participating in a St. Lawrence University off-campus study abroad program during the Summer 2019 semester.

Murray is a member of the Class of 2022. Murray attended Vermont Academy. Murray is participating in St. Lawrence University’s summer off-campus program in United Kingdom.

Nearly three-quarters of St. Lawrence University undergraduates study abroad, with nearly two-thirds of students studying abroad for a semester or longer. According to the 2018 Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange, St. Lawrence ranked No. 18 in the “Leading Institutions by Duration-Baccalaureate” category.

The Princeton Review ranked St. Lawrence 15th for Most Popular Study Abroad Programs in its Best 381 Colleges: 2017 Edition, while Best Choice Schools named St. Lawrence University one of the top-20 colleges in the nation for study abroad opportunities.

Founded in 1856, St. Lawrence University is a private, independent liberal arts institution of about 2,500 students located in Canton, New York. The educational opportunities at St. Lawrence inspire students and prepare them to be critical and creative thinkers, to find a compass for their lives and careers, and to pursue knowledge and understanding for the benefit of themselves, humanity and the planet. Through its focus on active engagement with ideas in and beyond the classroom, a St. Lawrence education leads students to make connections that transform lives and communities, from the local to the global. Visit www.stlawu.edu.

Kulich Graduates from Tufts University

Alexandra Kulich of Charlestown graduated from Tufts University on May 19, 2019 with a degree in Civil Engineering (BSCE), Cum Laude during a university-wide commencement ceremony that featured an address by award-winning actress and activist Alfre Woodard.

Named to Dean’s List at UNH



The following students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for the spring 2019 semester.

Grace Callahan of Charlestown earning High Honors

Elizabeth Pardy of Charlestown earning High Honors

Students named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire are students who have earned recognition through their superior scholastic performance during a semester enrolled in a full-time course load (12 or more graded credits). Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0. Students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors and students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors.

The University of New Hampshire is a flagship research university that inspires innovation and transforms lives in our state, nation and world. More than 16,000 students from all 50 states and 71 countries engage with an award-winning faculty in top ranked programs in business, engineering, law, liberal arts and the sciences across more than 200 programs of study. UNH’s research portfolio includes partnerships with NASA, NOAA, NSF and NIH, receiving more than $100 million in competitive external funding every year to further explore and define the frontiers of land, sea and space.

University of New Hampshire Announces May 2019 Graduates

The following students graduated from the University of New Hampshire in May 2019. Students who received the honor of summa cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.85-4.0; students who received the honor of magna cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.65-3.84; and students who received the honor of cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.50-3.64. Students are only graduated after the Registrar’s Office has certified that all degree requirements have been successfully completed. Participating in the commencement ceremony is the act of honoring and celebrating academic achievement.

Elizabeth Pardy of Charlestown graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA degree in Political Science

Grace Callahan of Charlestown graduated Cum Laude with a BS degree in Health Management & Policy

Local students Earned Boston College High School Fourth Quarter Honors

The following local students have earned Boston College High School Fourth Quarter Honors:

James Kenneally2020

High Honors

Joseph Flanagan 2020

High Honors

William Moody 2020 Honors

Christopher Reed 2020 Honors

Joseph Broderick 2022

High Honors

John Flanagan 2022

High Honors

Charles Reitz 2022

Honors

Alexander Velsmid 2022

High Honors

University of Maine Announces Dean’s List

Caroline Collier of Charlestown was among the 2,330 students at the University of Maine recognized for achieving Dean’s List honors in the spring 2019 semester. Of the students who made the Dean’s List, 1,649 are from Maine, 623 are from 35 other states and 58 are from 30 countries other than the U.S.

The student who received Dean’s List honors for spring 2019, completing 12 or more credit hours in the semester and earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.