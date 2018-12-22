BPD Sends Out Christmas Warning about Deliveries

With only a few more days to place those online orders to arrive in time for Christmas, the Boston Police Department sent out several safety tips for the delivery of packages during this busy shopping season

“During the holiday season, the Boston Police Department advises residents to be aware of delivery packages being stolen from homes,” said the BPD in a statement. “With the holidays quickly approaching, we want to take this time to remind our residents to protect themselves from being targeted.”

The police said residents can protect themselves from becoming victims of home delivery theft by following a few simple tips.

Police say you should send any package to the residence of a trusted friend or relative who you know will be home. Be sure that the friend is ready and waiting to retrieve the package when the doorbell rings.

Another tip is ask the package delivery company to hold the package if you will not be home. Many delivery services like FedEx and UPS have local distribution centers and will hold packages for up to five days.

When shopping online police suggest that you request that your package is marked “signature required.” This requires the delivery person to stand by and wait until you’re available to retrieve the package. You could also put a note on your door, requesting the deliverer go to your next door neighbor for the signature if they are usually home.

Another good tip is leaving special instructions on where to deliver the package. Police say a good place is on the side or back of the house, so the package is out of sight from the road. You can also ask the delivery person to take and discard the note with him/her or leave it with the package.

Police say that you should always use a company or shipping provider that provides a tracking service and check online to see when your package is scheduled to arrive.

Another good tip for those who rather do all their holiday shopping online is to have the items shipped to the nearest store for “in-store pick up.”

Many people have also been requesting that packages be delivered to you at work.