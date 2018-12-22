Encore Spokesman Greg John Parts ways with Wynn

Encore Boston Harbor and its local spokesman Greg John have parted ways mutually this week after John’s three-year contract expired and he decided to pursue other opportunities.

“I have decided to move on from Encore Boston Harbor as my three-year contract with them came up and I had some other opportunities I had to consider,” he said. “I’ve been lucky enough to work with some amazing companies and amazing people all over the world and none are better than the local group at Encore Boston Harbor, particularly John Tocco, Jacqui Krum, and Bob DeSalvio. They are outstanding and even more outstanding people I call friends.”

John said he has had a 15-year long-standing relationship with St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital doing celebrity commercials during the holidays. St. Jude’s has indicated they would like him to increase his role, he said, and he’s looking into doing that.

John also owned KHJ Brank Activation, a 50-plus employee marketing company in Seaport District.

John, who lived in Charlestown for many years until recently, was the face of the organization from its start – appearing at many meetings and running the press and communications for the casino when it was in its fledgling stages. He was also on the team when they were still pursuing the gaming license.

Recently, he has been working on the social media and the website in the ramp up to the June 2019 opening.

John’s three-year contract with Wynn, then Encore, runs out this Friday, Dec. 21.