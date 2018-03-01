Edwards Schedules One Charlestown Hearing for March 15

Councilor Lydia Edwards has scheduled a City Council hearing in Charlestown to review the One Charlestown development.

Edwards, chair of the Housing and Community Development Committee, will hold a hearing on the redevelopment of the Bunker Hill development in an effort to bring transparency to the Charlestown community and ensure the needs of residents are met.

“I am committed to ensure all residents of Charlestown are safely housed and that we preserve the integrity and character of our neighborhoods,” said Edwards. “Boston has an obligation to be a careful steward as we redevelop the largest public housing development in New England and ensure existing residents can remain in the neighborhood.”

The hearing is slated for Thursday, March 15, at 6 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 545 Medford St.

Members of the public are invited to testify. Invited panelists include representatives of the Charlestown Residents Association, developers Corcoran Jennison and Leggat McCall, the Boston Housing Authority and the Boston Planning and Development Agency.

“Residents and neighbors deserve a clear and early understanding about the impact, timeline and scale of development in Charlestown,” added Edwards. “With a strong and transparent process, we can build and rebuild affordable, sustainable housing to meet the needs our community.”

If you would like to submit written testimony, please send via e-mail to juan.lopez@boston.gov.