Charlestown Children Tour Boston Harbor Islands

On Sunday, September 17, more than 425 people joined Save the Harbor/Save the Bay for a free cruise to discover the Treasures of Spectacle Island, the first of two free cruises to the Boston Harbor Islands State and National Park that they have planned for the fall. Among the passengers aboard Bay State Cruise Company’s flagship Provincetown II were the Sugar and Spice Girls (Sunshine Smith, Beautiful Smith, Janelis Delacruz, and Crystal Figuerowas) from the BCYF Girls Leadership Corps in Charlestown, who sang sea chanteys and shared pirate jokes with singing pirate Chris Mancini, who appeared in the film “Pirates of the Caribbean” and is now Vice President of Operation and Programs at Save the Harbor/Save the Bay. “Argh,” said Mancini as the boat emerged from the dense morning fog. “Its great to share the harbor we worked so hard to save with so many young people and their families. Now, what’s a pirates favorite letter? You might think its “R” for “Argh” but actually it is “C” for “Sea”. On the island, kids and families from across the city and around the region learned a bit about Spectacle Island’s storied past and discovered sea glass and artifacts on Treasure Beach, hiked the North Drumlin for views of the city and the Harbor, and fished with Save the Harbor/Save the Bay’s Youth Environmental Education Program staff. Save the Harbor/Save the Bay will host their final fall cruise to George’s Island on October 14th, and they want you to know that there is always room for you on their boat. You can learn more and RSVP at Save the Harbor/Save the Bay’s blog at http://blog.savetheharbor.org/2017/09/join-us-for-free-cruise-to-georges.html

