Passacantilli Tops Ticket in District 1 City Council Election

In Tuesday’s Preliminary Election for Boston City Council, Stephen Passacantilli, a North End civic leader and Boston Public Schools parent, topped the ticket in District 1, consisting of Charlestown, East Boston, and the North End.

Passacantilli spoke to hundreds of supporters at his election night party at the Charlestown Knights of Columbus. He said, “I am so grateful to have such incredible support from my neighbors in East Boston, Charlestown, and the North End. Our campaign has been about bringing people together and getting things done for our communities. I’m so proud of tonight’s result, but this election is only the beginning, and we need to keep fighting hard until November 7th.”

Passacantilli advances to the Final Election which will be held on Tuesday, November 7th.

Many know Passacantilli from his years of public service across Boston. He is a lifelong resident of the North End where he has been deeply involved as past president of his local civic association and through local charities and community organizations like North End Against Drugs (NEAD) and the North End Beautification Committee. Passacantilli is also an active Boston Public Schools parent and serves on the board of the Gavin Foundation.

Passacantilli and his wife, Renée, are raising their two children, Grace and Evan, just around the corner where he grew up in the North End.