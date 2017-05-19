Police Briefs 05-18-2017

Charlestown Beat

Trespassing

05/08/17 – Officers on Third Avenue placed an individual under arrest for violation of a no-trespass order.

Larceny from a Building

05/12/17 – A victim on Spice Street reported unknown person(s) entered his office and stole his wallet and laptop. A surveillance video is available, and will be reviewed by detectives.

Violation Auto Laws

05/12/17 – As a result of a motor vehicle accident on Chelsea Street, an individual was placed under arrest charged with driving to endanger, refusal to submit and assault and battery on a police officer

Warrant Arrest

05/12/17 – Officers in the area of School Street placed an individual under arrest for an outstanding Boston Municipal Court warrant charging assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Robbery

05/14/17 – A business owner on Cambridge Street said a white male wearing a green jacket and blue ball cap entered the store and, after pacing around, walked behind the counter, motioned as if he had a gun and demanded money. The victim complied, and the suspect fled in the direction of Sullivan Square. The store will furnish police with a surveillance video

Aggravated Assault

05/14/17 – A victim on Crescent Street reported during a workplace argument, the suspect brandished a knife and threatened to cut him. The victim then locked himself in a room and called the police.

The victim said he did not wish to pursue the matter at this time.

Burglary-Residential-Force

05/14/17 – A victim on Bunker Hill Street reported unknown person(s) climbed over a gate, ripped a board off the first-floor window and entered the home, which is under renovation). It was unknown at this time if anything was taken.