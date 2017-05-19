Council Candidates Pound the Pavement

By John Lynds

With four months to go until the City Preliminary Election, Eastie’s Lydia Edwards and Margaret Farmer and the North End’s Stephen Passacantilli have been hitting the pavement in the district’s neighborhoods of Eastie, the North End and Charlestown.

Over the past few weeks the candidates have been meeting constituents, knocking doors, getting the required nomination signatures and planning campaign kickoffs in the neighborhood.

Both Edwards and Passacantilli have been active in Charlestown, attending fundraisers two weeks ago and also attending Mayor Martin Walsh’s fundraiser at the Knights of Columbus Hall on May 11.

Edwards, who ran for State Senate during a special election last year, said the response so far to her candidacy has been overwhelming.

“We are officially on the ballot,” said Edwards. “We are off to a strong start and we are already knocking on doors and learning about what voters want from their city councilor.”

Edwards said she will officially kickoff her campaign on Wednesday, May 24 at 5:30 p.m. at La Hacienda in East Boston.

Farmer said the response to her campaign has been ‘excellent.’

“I have worked hard in this community for many years, on a variety of issues, so I am well known and have a great reputation as someone that you can count on,” said Farmer. “As a citizen candidate, I think people understand the background I bring to the campaign.”

Farmer, who entered the race a few weeks after Edwards and Passacantilli, is still out collecting signatures so she can be on September’s Preliminary ballot.

Farmer will kick off her campaign on Thursday, May 25, at Maverick Marketplace Cafe in Eastie at 6 p.m.

For his part, Passacantilli was the first candidate to hand in the required amount of signatures to be on the ballot in September.

“Since declaring my candidacy I’ve been out knocking on doors in every corner of the district, and the response has been incredible,” said Passacantilli. “As a husband and father raising a family in this district, I understand how important it is for all of our residents to have access to great local schools, live on safe, healthy streets, and provide top-notch services to our seniors.”

Passacantilli will host an Eastie campaign kickoff on Wednesday, June 7 at 6 p.m. at the Orient Heights Yacht Club.