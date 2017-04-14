Christopher Remmes Recognized with Coldwell Banker Diamond Award

Christopher Remmes of Boston, a sales associate affiliated with the Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage office in Charlestown, has been recognized with the Coldwell Banker® International Diamond Society award. This award is presented to the top 11 percent of approximately 88,000 Coldwell Banker®-affiliated sales associates worldwide.

Remmes was honored during a special celebration and reception in March at the Boston Park Plaza. Invited guests enjoyed food, music and dancing. Each year, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage recognizes the exceptional accomplishments of its affiliated sales associates and sales teams through its distinguished awards program.

With more than 19 years of experience, Remmes has been successfully meeting the needs of homebuyers and sellers in the town of Boston. His career in real estate started in 1998 in the mortgage lending business. During this time, he obtained his MBA from Boston University. His experience in the mortgage and real estate business has given him a wide breadth of expertise, which has helpe establish himself as one of the top brokers in the Boston market.

“Christopher is a dedicated professional who is focused on providing premier service to homebuyers and sellers. This award is a reflection of his skills, knowledge and professionalism,” said Merit McIntyre, president of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in New England. “I anticipate that Christopher will continue to achieve great success in the future.”

Locally, Remmes is a board member of the Charlestown Preservation Society and a past Chair of the Charlestown Democratic Ward Committee.

Remmes is affiliated with the Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage office in Charlestown, located at 105 Main Street. He can be reached there at 617-337-9000.

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage is the largest residential real estate brokerage company in New England. With more than 4,000 affiliated sales associates and staff in approximately 90 office locations, the organization serves consumers in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Maine. Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage is part of NRT LLC, the nation’s largest residential real estate brokerage company. For more information, please visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com.