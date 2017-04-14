Summer Hours to Start for USS Constitution

USS Constitution and its crew will shift to their summer hours of operation starting on Saturday, April 15.

Constitution will be open to the general public, free of charge, Tuesday through Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Each tour, self-paced, takes visitors through the ship’s top two decks and every 15 minutes one of the active duty Sailors, that are stationed onboard “Old Ironsides”, will give a verbal reenactment of her storied past and answer questions about both the history of the Navy and present day Navy.

All Constitution visitors are also encouraged to view additional artifacts from ‘Old Ironsides’ and experience numerous interactive galleries at the

USS Constitution Museum, also located in the Charlestown Navy Yard.

USS Constitution, America’s Ship of State, actively defended sea lanes against global threats from 1797-1855. Now a featured destination on Boston’s Freedom Trail, Constitution and her crew of active duty U.S. Navy Sailors offer community outreach and education about the ship’s history and the importance of naval sea power to more than 500,000 visitors each year. Constitution is nearing the end of a multiyear dry-dock restoration and is scheduled to be re-launched this summer.

For more news and information on USS Constitution, visit:

www.history.navy.mil/ussconstitution or www.facebook.com/ussconstitutionofficial