Police Briefs 04-06-2017

Charlestown Beat

Drugs

03/27/17 – As a result of an ongoing drug investigation in the area of Bunker Hill Street, five individuals were placed under arrest and charged with possession of a Class A substance with intent to distribute.

Operating After Suspension

03/28/17 – As a result of a motor vehicle accident on Rutherford Avenue, an individual was placed under arrest for operating a motor vehicle after suspension/revocation.

Vandalism

04/01/17 – A victim on Cross Street reported while upstairs, he heard the outer storm-door open and the sound of breaking glass. When he went downstairs, he observed damage to the door and broken glass. The victim didn’t notice anyone at this time.