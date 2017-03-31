Police Briefs 03-30-2017

Charlestown Beat

Assault and Battery

03/23/2017 – As a result of a dispute over a towed motor vehicle, both parties involved made claims of being assaulted. The matter is scheduled to be resolved in Charlestown Court.

Aggravated Assault and Battery

03/23/17 – During a dispute between a customer and a store employee on First Avenue, the customer became enraged and threw soup into the worker’s face. The victim declined medical attention at the scene.

Video footage of the incident is available, and the matter is under investigation.

Drugs

03/24/17 – As a result of a drug investigation in the area of Medford Street, an individual was issued a citation for possession of a Class D substance.

Burglary

03/26/17- A victim on Green Street reported upon returning home, he observed that various electronics and jewelry had been removed from the residence. At that time, no signs of forced entry could be found.

Detectives will investigate.