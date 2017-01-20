Police Briefs 01-19-2017

Charlestown Beat

Larceny

01/12/17 – The victim on 13th Street reported unknown person(s) stole her Novara bicycle, valued at $2,500, from her houseboat. Cameras were operational on the dock at the time, and detectives are investigating.

Warrant

01/12/17 – Officers on Vine Street placed an individual under arrest for an outstanding warrant.

Vandalism

01/13/17 – The victim on Main Street reported a white male entered her place of business and began to scream and yell, breaking the glass on the front door in the process. The suspect then fled the area.