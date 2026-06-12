MAAM announces outdoor summer programming 

The MassArt Art Museum (MAAM) announces its Summer 2026 season, featuring a dynamic lineup of free, outdoor programs and community-centered events that celebrate creativity in unexpected places.

While MAAM hits pause on indoor programming this summer as it transitions and prepares its spaces for the fall season, the museum will continue to offer a robust schedule of outdoor experiences that center the people, natural beauty, and cultural vitality of the neighborhood. Visitors are invited to engage with art, performance, and hands-on creative activities throughout the season. More information and program registration is available at maam.massart.edu/summer-at-maam.

Summer 2026 Events:

MAAM’s signature Art on the Plaza series returns as a neighborhood favorite, featuring free, family-friendly evenings with live performances, creative activities, and refreshments.

Made at MAAM: July 23, 6-9pm

Sounds of Summer: August 20, 6-9pm

A new MAAM Outdoors series transforms the surrounding neighborhood into an open-air studio, offering free, weekly artful experiences, workshops, and social gatherings designed to engage participants in creative exploration.

Select Wednesday evenings, 6:30-8:30pm:

June 24 – Into the Sun: Cyanotypes: After foraging for flowers, leaves, and other natural materials in Fenway’s iconic Emerald Necklace, craft your own unique composition on fabric and paper and let the sun do the rest.

July 8 – Pages Will Fly: Sketchbook-Making: Looking to turn over a new page this summer? Step outside and make a custom sketchbook or journal to document your outdoor adventures. Explore basic bookbinding techniques and embellish your journal with natural elements.

July 15 – Neighborhood Textures: With the urban landscape as your canvas, transform the textures of the Fenway/Mission Hill neighborhood into art. Use tactile clay to create temporary stamps or experiment with rubbings to translate the world into one-of-a-kind compositions.

July 29 – Gelli Plate Printing: Create vibrant one-of-a-kind prints using natural elements foraged from the lush local landscape.

August 5 – Foraging with Friends: During the workshop, learn about sustainable foraging in public parks and gather natural materials along the way. Then, head back to MAAM to create a reusable eco-print tote of your own!

August 12 – Neighborhood Flavors: Experience the richness of the local landscape during an evening of hands-on art and sensory exploration, sample curated flavors and hear a soundscape of local ambient sounds.

These events are free with advance registration. MAAM may accommodate unregistered walk-up guests on the evening of the event only as capacity allows. Evening events often sell out; please plan ahead and register in advance.

Art on the Plaza is supported in part by generous grants from the Boston Planning and Development Agency and The Mission Hill Fenway Neighborhood Trust.

The MassArt Art Museum (MAAM) is Boston’s only free contemporary art museum, where visitors can experience groundbreaking art from extraordinary artists at the forefront of contemporary practice. MAAM is core to the creative community that is Massachusetts College of Art and Design (MassArt), and a major draw to the vibrant Avenue of the Arts. MAAM is a kunsthalle, or non-collecting museum, showing groundbreaking and resonant temporary exhibitions that feature the work of professional working artists at all stages of their careers. As an extension of MassArt’s public mission, the Museum offers pathways to education in the arts and free programming for the public, including high-profile panels and lectures that address timely and pressing issues. MAAM is located at 621 Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02115. For more information visit maam.massart.edu.