The Platters Receive Standing Ovations in Senate and House Ahead of “The Prayer” Release

The Platters were honored at the Massachusetts State House in a memorable recognition celebrating the group’s historic contribution to American music, its continuing Massachusetts connection, and the upcoming May 29, release of “The Prayer,” the first chapter preview from With Love, The Platters.

At the invitation of Senator Sal DiDomenico (D-Everett), with strong support in the House from Representative Jessica Giannino (D-Revere), The Platters® appeared before both branches of the Massachusetts Legislature during budget deliberations. The group was recognized in the House and Senate and performed live in both chambers, where their performances were greeted by extended standing ovations.

During the State House visit, Governor Maura Healey and Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll also recognized the group. The Platters® were personally greeted by Peabody Representatives Thomas P. Walsh and Sally P. Kerins, underscoring the group’s long-standing connection to Peabody and the Commonwealth.

“This was an extraordinary and deeply moving day for The Platters,” said Frederick J. Balboni, Jr., Herb Reed’s handpicked successor and steward of Herb Reed Enterprises, LLC. “We are especially grateful to Senator Sal DiDomenico, whose invitation made this recognition possible, and to Representative Jessica Giannino, whose friendship and support helped carry the celebration through the House. We are also grateful to Governor Healey, Lt. Governor Driscoll, Representatives Walsh and Kerins, and the members of the House and Senate for honoring this legacy at such an important moment.”

Founded and named by Herb Reed in 1953, The Platters became one of the most important vocal harmony groups in American music history. While the group’s membership evolved, Reed remained the founding constant — the man who named the group, sang through its defining eras, and devoted his life to protecting its name, sound, and integrity.

The Massachusetts recognition is especially meaningful because Reed made the Commonwealth his home for nearly half a century, and Herb Reed Enterprises has long operated from Peabody. Today, the official Platters® lineage is carried forward by Lance Bernard Bryant, Omar Ross, Jovian K. Ford, and Brittany Michelle Wallace, who continue the group’s living legacy for a new generation.

“The Prayer” opens with “With Love,” by The Platters, a new LP presented as a musical love letter to the world and a message of harmony, dignity, faith, hope, and unity.

As Massachusetts prepares to recognize Juneteenth, The Platters’ story remains one of artistic achievement, perseverance through Civil Rights-era injustice, and music’s enduring power to bring people together.