Public Open House Set to Address Navy Yard and Little Mystic Channel Flood Risks

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

The City of Boston’s Planning Department is inviting residents to a public open house to review updates on the flood resilience study for the Charlestown Navy Yard and Little Mystic Channel. The event will take place on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at 300 First Avenue in Charlestown (Conference Rooms A + B). Residents can drop in anytime between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The $1 million Charlestown Navy Yard and Little Mystic Channel Flood Resilience Project is a coastal resilience initiative aimed at protecting the historic waterfront from the growing threats of coastal storms and rising sea levels. To help residents understand the urgency and scope of these future impacts, the project utilizes detailed sea level rise projections for the years 2030 and 2070. These projections are heavily guiding the city in designing capital improvements to keep the neighborhood dry.

The study currently focuses on two primary target areas for flood mitigation designs:

Zone 1: The harborside and adjacent properties between Pier 3 and the eastern edge of Barry Field

Zone 2: The section of the Harborwalk from Barry Field wrapping entirely around the Little Mystic Channel

A primary goal of the study is to identify short-term capital improvements that can be implemented to address immediate flood risks by 2030, while also developing a comprehensive plan for long-term viability and waterfront access. As part of the city’s broader strategy, any new designs must also comply with Boston’s Coastal Flood Resilience Overlay District guidelines to ensure structures are prepared for future flooding.

Attendees at the open house will have the opportunity to speak directly with the project partners and participating agencies who are collaborating to build a more resilient waterfront. Participating agencies include:

City of Boston’s Office of Climate Resilience

Boston Parks and Recreation Department

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

National Park Service

Because the National Park Service’s own flood resilience project directly borders the city’s study area, these agencies are working closely to ensure a cohesive strategy that improves waterfront connectivity for all of Charlestown.

Light refreshments will be served throughout the event.