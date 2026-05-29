News Briefs

Mayor’s Cup Flag Football Tournament to take place June 6

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department today announced that registration is open for the second annual Mayor’s Cup Flag Football Tournament, offering young athletes across the city a new way to compete, build skills, and have fun this summer.

The tournament will take place Saturday, June 6, at West Roxbury High School Athletic Fields, 1205 VFW Parkway, West Roxbury.

Flag football is a fast-growing, non-contact version of traditional football that is an accessible and inclusive option for youth of all skill levels. With rising popularity across the country, the Mayor’s Cup Flag Football Tournament offers Boston youth a chance to get in the game and experience the excitement firsthand.

Teams will compete in five divisions: boys 8 & under, boys 10 & under, boys 12 & under, boys 15 & under, and girls high school division.

Team registration is open now through Sunday, May 31. Interested teams can register online at boston.gov/parks-sports. For more information, contact Woodley Auguste at [email protected] or (617) 961-3084.

To stay up to date on news, events, and improvements in Boston parks visit boston.gov/parks, call (617) 635-4505.

Co|So show starts July 9

Co|So is excited to announce our 2026 National Show, our annual exhibition open to both members and non-members of the gallery. This year’s theme will be Intersections, exploring the dynamic spaces where paths cross and ideas converge. Viewing the crossroads as both literal and metaphorical, contrasts naturally coexist: movement and stillness, structure and fluidity, tradition and innovation. We invite artists to reflect on the tensions that emerge when forces – social, cultural, and political – collide and reshape one another.

The show is July 9 to August 8 with an opening reception on July 11, 4-6 p.m.

This show will be juried by Almitra Stanley, the director of Boston Sculptor’s Gallery; a cooperative gallery located in Boston’s SOWA district that features innovative contemporary sculptures made by regional artists.