Old Charlestown Schoolboy’s Gather for 113th Annual Reunion

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

The Old Charlestown Schoolboy’s Association held its 113th annual gathering on May 17, in the Father

Daniel Mahoney Hall at the Knights of Columbus Shown are Jerry Murphy, Jim Houlihan, Michael

O’Connor, Tom DeRosa, Tom O’Connor, Jim Devlin, and Joe Barnes.

The Old Charlestown Schoolboy’s Association held its 113th annual gathering on Sunday (May 17) in the Father Daniel Mahoney Hall at the Knights of Columbus – with a good turnout and good memories shared once again.

With President William Lordan (Bunker Hill, Edwards, Charlestown High) presiding over the gathering, the afternoon started with the oldest member in attendance, Bill Irvin (Holden, Prescott, Edwards, Charlestown High), ringing the ceremonial bell to start the festivities. Lordan was joined by Vice President Joe Jackson, Secretary/Treasurer Ronan FitzPatrick, Historian Mo Gillen and Chaplain Father Paul Coughlin.

“They say you can never come back home,” remarked Lordan. “It doesn’t apply to us because we never really left. Let us celebrate today the bonds that time cannot break.”

The Schoolboy’s honored Rev. J.D. Mangrum, of Charlestown, with the George E. Murphy Fellowship Award. The James Conway Community Service Award went to Phil Carr III, of Carr Funeral Home in Charlestown.

The luncheon consisted of the traditional Harrow’s chicken pot pie, peas, carrots, and mashed potatoes. Ice cream with strawberries was served for dessert. There were multiple raffles as well, and a number of new members in attendance, including Joe Beaton (Warren Prescott, Charlestown High).

The Old Charlestown Schoolboys Association was founded in 1913 by a group of former students who attended school in the Town prior to it being annexed into Boston in 1874. In 1914, they had their first big gathering with 500 showing up on the grounds of the Bunker Hill Monument to “preserve the unique identity and enduring legacy of Charlestown’s educational and communal past.”

The Schoolboy’s are one of the oldest organizations in Boston, having been revived in 1913. Members are men who attended a school in Charlestown in the past, whether public or parochial.