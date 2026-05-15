Sail Boston 2026 to commence with the Meet Boston Parade of Sail 

This July, Massachusetts will welcome more than 60 ships from around the world as the Sail Boston 2026 celebration arrives in Boston Harbor. In the largest convergence of ships to assemble in the area since 2000, millions of spectators are expected to enjoy the Meet Boston Parade of Sail throughout Boston Harbor on Saturday, July 11.

Beginning at 9:00 a.m. beyond Deer Island in Massachusetts Bay, crew and cadets will prepare to bring their ships into the city’s inner harbor (past Castle Island) close to 10:15 a.m. The ships will turn around in Boston’s inner harbor before heading to various berthing locations throughout the city. Once berthed, the ships will be open for public visitation through July 15, and include sailing exhibitions, sailing workshops, and opportunities to interact with multinational crews and representatives. Among the vessels convening in the Boston Harbor this July are 12 Flag Ships, representing allied navies from around the world.

“Sail Boston will give millions of residents and visitors the chance to experience our city and its beautiful waterfront through a spectacular display of some of the world’s largest wooden vessels, just steps from our city center,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. “I’m excited for our harbor to serve as the final stop of their journey, and I look forward to continuing our work with partners and the many city, state, and private agencies whose collaboration has been essential to bringing this landmark event to life.”

Boston proudly serves as the fifth port of the Sail 250 Regatta, a global gathering of tall ships and military ships to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the founding of the United States. Tall ship celebrations are a beloved Massachusetts and Boston tradition that dates to 1976, when a band of ships came to Boston Harbor as part of the nation’s Bicentennial celebration. Sail Boston has managed the convergence of the tall ships in 1992, 2000, 2009, and 2017.

“Boston’s maritime history is so unique; it is integral to our identity, which Sail Boston will showcase in spectacular ways,” said Martha Sheridan, President and CEO of Meet Boston, the presenting sponsor of Sail Boston. “Sail Boston will offer wonderful experiences for visitors and residents alike, shining a light on our museums and cultural institutions, our world-class dining opportunities, the Boston Harbor Islands, and all the beautiful parks and green spaces that align our iconic waterways.”

“We are thrilled to welcome the world to Boston this July,” said Dusty Rhodes, Executive Director of Sail Boston, Inc., the organization in charge of the event. “By bringing these ships into our harbor from all over the world, we hope to promote our city as a leading destination for world-class – and free – events, like the Parade of Sail and two fireworks displays.”

Sail Boston is managed and produced by Conventures, Inc., Boston’s premier event and production agency, in partnership with the City of Boston, Massport, and Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism. The event is supported by dozens of local companies, headlined by presenting sponsor Meet Boston.

For more information on Sail Boston 2026, participating ships, or media opportunities please contact T.K. Skenderian at [email protected]. To learn more about Sail Boston and the Sail 250 Regatta, visit www.SailBoston.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram and join the conversation using #SailBoston.

Since 1992, Sail Boston, Inc., a 501 (c)3 not-for-profit organization, has hosted more than 475 international tall ships and vessels of interest to Boston and many Massachusetts coastal communities. Sail Boston, Inc. endeavors to develop programs that provide economic development and cultural enrichment for citizens, businesses, and visitors in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. For more information on Sail Boston, Inc. and Sail Boston 2026, please visit SailBoston.com.

Sail250® is a global gathering of Tall Ships to celebrate the 250th birthday of the United States. With stops in New Orleans, Norfolk, Baltimore, New York City, and Boston, each stop will gather crew, cadets, and visitors for an unforgettable experience in celebration of our nation’s birthday.