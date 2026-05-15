Public comment period opens for Hood Park expansion on Supertest St.

The City of Boston’s Planning Department has officially received an Article 80B filing for a significant mixed-use development at 25 Supertest Street, marking the next phase of the Hood Park Master Plan. The project, submitted by Hood Park LLC on Tuesday, May 5, aims to further transform the former industrial site into a residential and hospitality hub.

The proposed 224,400-square-foot project is designed to integrate a blend of hotel and residential uses. According to the filing, the development will feature:

• A 130-key hotel intended to serve visitors to the Charlestown and North End areas.

• 108 multifamily rental units.

• The creation of “Hood Green,” a one-acre community open space designed for public recreation and environmental recharge.

The development at 25 Supertest Street is strategically linked to the nearby 15 Supertest Street project. By coordinating these two sites, the developer aims to deliver a new neighborhood grocery store and accelerated affordable housing units to the Charlestown community. The residential components of the 25 Supertest tower will support the financial feasibility of the high-density affordable offerings planned for the adjacent 15 Supertest location.

Public Process and

Comment Period

The filing of the Article 80B Project Notification Form (PNF) initiates a formal review period during which the public is encouraged to provide feedback. This review is critical for identifying potential community impacts and determining appropriate public benefits.

The public comment period for this filing is currently open and is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, June 4. Residents, business owners, and stakeholders are encouraged to submit comments directly to the Planning Department and may do so online at: bostonplans.org/projects/development-projects/25-supertest-street.

Further project details and full filing documents are available for review on the City of Boston planning website.