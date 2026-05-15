Old Charlestown Schoolboys award 15 scholarships

The Old Charlestown Schoolboys Association awarded 15 scholarships Monday night to young men pursuing their education in high school and college.

The event was well-attended with a dinner and socializing time to begin, and a program presided over by Schoolboys President Jim O’Brien and other members of the Scholarship Committee. Other members include Ronan FitzPatrick, Moe Gillen, Marty Fabiano, and Marty Pierce.

O’Brien noted the Schoolboys are one of the oldest school-based organizations in the city, and that it is very appropriate to support the education of those in the Town pursuing education.

“We are proud of you and your accomplishments in athletics, academics and service to the community,” he said.

The Scholarship Committee include Marty Pierce, Moe Gillen, Ronan FitzPatrick, Marty Fabiano, and Jim O’Brien.

The Schoolboys originally formed in the early 1800s, and then disbanded for a time, but has now met continuously for scholarships and their annual gathering every May for the past 113 years.

The Schoolboys will meet at 1 p.m. in the Knights of Columbus Hall this Sunday, May 17, and tickets are still available.

The Scholarship recipients included:

• Ralph W. Brown Scholarship to Colin Bradley.

• Bertha F. Brown Scholarship to Aiden McCue, a senior at Boston Latin School.

• Francis and John McGhee Scholarship to Thomas Blanchet, a senior at Boston Latin School and a Charlestown Youth Soccer referee in his free time.

• Ralph, Robert, James and Thomas Smith Scholarship to Max Gomez, a senior at Boston Latin School who will attend Elon University.

• Robert ‘Gugga’ Flynn Scholarship to Luis Bullock Gonzalez, a senior at Boston Latin School and captain of the tennis team.

• James Cushman Scholarship to Travis Gillen, a student at Brewster Academy.

• John A. Whelan Scholarship to Thomas Soutter.

• Father Robert Smith Scholarship to Stephen Fabiano, Jr., a freshman at Tufts University.

• Jonathan Greatorex Scholarship to Patrick Sullivan.

• Father Daniel Mahoney Scholarship #1 to Patrick Nyhan, a senior at Boston Latin Academy who will attend Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

• Father Daniel Mahoney Scholarship #2 to Liam Cobb, a BC High senior who played Charlestown Lacrosse and intends to pursue law enforcement studies at University of New Hampshire.

• St. Florian Associates Scholarship to Nicholas Carli, a Navy ROTC student at Tulane University.

• Edward Mahon Scholarship to Blake Reidy, a Fordham University Junior who plays rugby.

• Det. John ‘Jack’ Pierce Scholarship to Will Killoran, a Bowdoin University student who plays hockey for the school.

• Charles A. Clifford Scholarship to Michael Frawley, a student at Boston College.