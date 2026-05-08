Paul Troy named Parade Chief Marshall

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Rep. Day Ryan, General Chairman Author Hurley, Governor Maura

Healey, Bunker Hill Parade Chief Marshall Paul Troy, and Sen. Sal

DiDomenico.

The Battle of Bunker Hill Parade Committee is proud to announce that the Chief Marshall of the 2026 Bunker Hill Parade will be Paul Troy. Paul is a graduate of Charlestown High School. He played football and scored the winning touchdown in the championship game against South Boston High School. After high school Paul entered the United States Army. He served as an airborne soldier with the 173rd Airborne Brigade Paul served with the 173rd in Okinawa and Viet Nam.

This year’s parade will be held on Sunday June 14. The parade will kick off at 12:30 P.M. from Hayes Square. The parade route is: Bunker Hill Street, Main Street, Monument Avenue, right on Monument Square, Winthrop Street and end on Common Street.

The Parade Committee is very grateful to Representative Dan Ryan for securing $100,000.00 in this year’s state budget for the parade.

The Committee is also grateful to the Halligan Club for their very generous donation of $5,000.00.

And a very special thank you to Al Marcotte for this year’s donation of $50.00 and the other donations he makes throughout the year.

We are also very grateful to the Charlestown Patriot Bridge for continuing to list the names of donors to the parade. Donation may be made payable to the Battle Of Bunker Hill Parade Committee and mailed to: Bunker Hill Parade Committee, P.O. Box 239, Charlestown, Ma. 02129. Or Venmo to @bunkerhillparade. The parade committee is a 501(c)3 organization and donations are tax deductable as allow by law.