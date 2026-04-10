Wu announces launch of Boston’s summer youth jobs program

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Office of Youth Employment and Opportunity (YEO) announced that paid youth job applications are open for summer 2026. Boston youth and young adults ages 14 – 24 can apply now at futureBOS, a centralized hub for all youth employment opportunities in Boston, including opportunities from SuccessLink, the City’s youth jobs program. This announcement builds on Mayor Wu’s work to make Boston a home for everyone.

“Every young person in our City deserves the opportunity to grow, learn, and get started on a strong path to their future,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Each summer, this program opens doors by giving Boston’s youth hands-on work experience, new skills, and the chance to explore what they’re interested in. We’re working to ensure these opportunities reach young people across the city, and I encourage everyone to apply early and take advantage of the resources available.”

“Expanding opportunities for young people during the summer is essential to ensuring they have meaningful experiences outside the classroom and during their free time. Investing in youth through jobs, programming, and career pathways is one of the most effective ways to support individual success while strengthening community safety,” said City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata (District 1). “Boston’s Summer Youth Jobs Program provides our young people with the opportunity to explore their interests, gain valuable skills, and build a foundation for their future.”

Managed by the Office of Youth Employment and Opportunity, futureBOS recruits and hires Boston youth in engaging and meaningful employment experiences that advance their professional and personal development. Research from Northeastern University also demonstrates that the City’s youth employment program positively impacts a range of economic, academic, and criminal justice outcomes for youth. Mayor Wu continues to prioritize investing in these opportunities. Last summer, over 10,500 youth were hired through the YEO or through the support of external partners, our goal is to maintain that commitment next summer.

“We know young people want and need summer jobs more than ever and are thankful for the continued commitment of our Mayor, partners, and communities to this work,” said Allison Vernerey, Executive Director of the Office of Youth Employment and Opportunity. “Our team is focused on ensuring job opportunities are accessible to all young people of Boston, that the onboarding process is streamlined year after year, and that high-quality career readiness is provided in all programs.”

The Mayor’s Youth Jobs Guarantee remains a central pillar of futureBOS’ employment efforts, ensuring every eligible Boston Public Schools (BPS) student who wants a job can access one. YEO collaborates with school leaders and community partners to meet students where they are, reduce barriers, and expand direct, streamlined pathways for students to access job opportunities. As a result, BPS students accounted for 58% of summer 2025 youth job participants. This summer, YEO will continue to deepen its partnership with BPS to host dedicated hiring events during school time to support students in gaining early work experience that builds confidence, skills, and sets them up for long-term future success. Event dates and information will be available on this webpage at a later date.

“We are committed to ensuring that every Boston Public Schools student has access to experiences that support their growth both inside and outside the classroom,” said Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper. “Summer jobs for our youth create meaningful pathways for students to explore their interests, gain real-world experience, develop critical skills and build pathways toward college and careers. Through our continued partnership with the City of Boston and the Office of Youth Employment and Opportunity, we are working to expand access, remove barriers and connect students to these opportunities while they are still in high school, setting them up for success beyond graduation.”

Each year, YEO partners with more than 200 Boston-based organizations to offer high-quality youth employment opportunities. This summer, the office will support 145 programs and 83 City agencies. Of particular note, YEO will support organizations that prioritize proven at-risk youth populations through a partnership with the State’s Commonwealth Corporation YouthWorks, ensuring that disadvantaged youth have equitable access to jobs.

“ZUMIX is honored to work alongside our coalition partners, WordPowered, and the City of Boston’s SuccessLink program to provide purposeful first employment experiences for Boston youth,” said Brittany Thomas, Senior Director of Operations at ZUMIX. “For 35 years, ZUMIX youth have been making art, building connections, and imagining successful futures for themselves. Our youth staff this summer will continue this legacy – growing their talents as musicians, media makers, program facilitators, and co-producers of our outdoor concert series. Thank you to Mayor Wu and the Office for Youth Employment and Opportunity for accompanying Boston youth, as they realize the creative potential within themselves and our city.”

YEO goes beyond employment by partnering with Bank On Boston to provide youth with financial education and banking opportunities. Of note, four local banks – Santander Bank, Citizens Bank, M&T Bank, and Metro Credit Union – will continue providing non-custodial, no-fee options to futureBOS participants, making it easy for them to open safe, non-predatory bank accounts, facilitating access to their summer earnings, and instilling good financial habits.

Youth are strongly encouraged to attend the Youth Job and Resource Fair at the Reggie Lewis Center on Saturday, April 18, 2026, to connect with over 100 summer employers, access career development resources, receive job application assistance, open bank accounts, and win prizes. Food will be provided for all young people. Parents and guardians are welcome to attend. This year, YEO is introducing a new timed entry-wave model to meet growing demand and ensure a safe event for all.

Registration is available on a first-come, first-served basis and both time slots will offer access to the same resources for young people.

Youth are able to register at this link and must select one time slot to attend the Fair:

• Future is Bright Fair – Wave A: Saturday, April 18 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

• Making Money Moves Fair – Wave B: Saturday, April 18 from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

The summer youth employment program starts on June 23 and ends on August 29, 2026. Job applications will be accepted on a rolling basis, but youth are encouraged to apply early. There is a step-by-step guide available online to help youth navigate the application process. Youth can also visit the office in person, Monday – Friday, with dedicated onboarding hours from 12 pm to 5 pm at 1483 Tremont Street in Roxbury, or call 617-635-4202 for additional assistance. For more information, visit boston.gov/futureBOS.