Annual St Patrick’s Day Senior Luncheon at the Knights Of Columbus Hall
Photos by Derek Kouyoumjian
The Annual St Patrick’s Day Senior Luncheon was held at the Knights Of Columbus Hall. Hosted by Massachusetts State Rep Dan Ryan, Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata, and the Age Strong Commission guests from Age Strong were treated to a St Patrick’s Day meal courtesy of The David Whelan Foundation and entertained by Warren Tavern’s Mick Carr.
Age Strong employees Meg Thomas, Kim Crucioli, and Alycia Joyner
Boston Police CommissionerMichaelCoxwith members of the BPD A1 CSO team and members of Walk The Beat.
Moe Gillen with Jane Nolan
Boston Police A1 CSO team: Officers Frank Wong and Michael Mustacchio with Chrissy Vraibel (center).
Age Strong Commissioner Emily Shea, Massachusetts State Rep Dan Ryan, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, and City Councilor Gabriela Coletta-Zapata with members of David Whelan’s family.
Massachusetts State Rep Dan Ryan, Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta-Zapata, Mayor Michelle Wu, and Age Strong Commissioner Emily Shea.
Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox meets with guests.
Age Strong Commissioner Emily Shea
Susan Zimmerle and her Dad Bill Burke with Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta-Zapata.
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu with Cecilia Rosaro.
Massachusetts State Rep Dan Ryan helps hand out green carnations to guests.
Boston Police Officers Frank Wong and John Canty (right) with and Meg Murray Kim Crucioli and Meg Murray (2nd from right) from Age Strong and Jim Henry with Senator Sal DiDomenico’s office.
Massachusetts State Rep Dan Ryan, Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta-Zapata, and Mayor Michelle Wu chat.
Nancy Martinez (center) with Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta-Zapata and Mayor Michelle Wu.
Boston City Councilor Erin Murphy
Judy Evers from Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta-Zapata’s office (center) with Shirley Lanahan and Jo Donahue.
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu accepts a gift from Cynthia Steg.
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu with Cecilia Rosaro.
Alycia Joyner from Age Strong enjoys some cake.
Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta-Zapata
The Knights Of Columbus Hall was filled with celebration for St Patrick’s Day.
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu
David Whelan Foundation Director Kim Mahoney
Warren Tavern provided music with Mick Carr playing contemporary songs and traditional Irish music.
Massachusetts State Rep Dan Ryan was a gracious co-host of the event as he helped to serve the guests.
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu
Boston City Councilor Erin Murphy