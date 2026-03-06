Wu announces Boston Public Schools All-Star Marching Band 

Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston Public Schools (BPS) announced the launch of the inaugural Boston Public Schools All-Star Marching Band. This new band consists of 75 students representing 10 BPS schools. The marching band will represent the City at various major events, highlighting the talent of Boston’s young people. The inaugural band was formed by the Mayor’s Office of Tourism, Sports and Entertainment (TSE) in partnership with Boston Legacy Football Club (“Boston Legacy FC”), who are providing initial funding to support operational needs and the BPS Visual and Performing Arts Department. The All-Star Marching Band will also be the official in-house band for Boston Legacy FC home matches for their first season and later seasons at White Stadium. This announcement builds on Mayor Wu’s work to make BPS the first choice for Boston families.

“Our inaugural BPS All-Star Marching Band brings together incredibly talented students from across Boston to represent our city with pride,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Boston is proud of the hard work, creativity, and drive these students bring to every performance. This opportunity comes from the City’s partnership with Boston Legacy, providing paid opportunities for students to explore their passions, develop new skills, and share their talents with the community.”

BPS students, a part of the All-Star Marching Band, represent Boston Arts Academy, Boston Green Academy, Boston Latin Academy, Boston Latin School, Community Academy of Science & Health, East Boston High School, English High School, John D. O’Bryant High School of Mathematics & Science, Josiah Quincy Upper School, and Margarita Muñiz Academy.

This new program builds on BPS’ efforts to expand access to the arts for students, connect students to economic opportunities, and strengthen civic engagement and cultural pride. With the band’s creation, students will be able to participate in more arts offerings. Over the next few years, BPS will aim to expand the program to include more students and refine opportunities within the program for students to build their musicianship, leadership and mentorship skills. Building on this announcement, the City and BPS will continue to invest in innovative programs and initiatives to better support students across the District in reaching their full potential and exploring their individual educational interests.

“The BPS All-Star Marching Band reflects the extraordinary talent that exists across Boston Public Schools and our commitment to ensuring every student has access to high-quality arts education and meaningful opportunities beyond the classroom,” said Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper. “By bringing together students from across the district and connecting their passion for music with paid performance experiences, we are opening doors to college, career, and leadership pathways while strengthening school pride and community. We are grateful to the Band Directors, educators, and staff whose dedication makes this program possible, as well as Mayor Wu, Boston Legacy Football Club and our local partners for investing in our young people and creating opportunities that support their growth as students, leaders, and performers.”

Planning for the band’s formation began last year with high school educators. After the formation of the band, BPS students practiced as an individual school cohort regularly after school with their school’s music teacher. In addition, the band began rehearsing monthly as a full ensemble at the Reggie Lewis Center and Madison Park Technical Vocational High School in November 2025. Students were also supported and coached by volunteer mentors from the Boston University Marching Band and the Northeastern University Pep Band.

This partnership intentionally connects arts education and economic opportunity by offering the All-Star Marching Band paid employment. With support from Boston Legacy FC, participating students will be compensated for their time both in practices and matches.

As the official band for Boston Legacy FC’s inaugural season, the All-Star Marching Band will provide pregame performances, halftime shows, special themed appearances and a variety of community activations throughout the season. The All-Star band will debut in March 2026 at Gillette Stadium and perform at four BLFC home matches this summer. The Boston Legacy Football Club’s investment in the BPS All-Star Marching Band builds on the historic community benefits agreement between the City and Boston Legacy FC that will surpass $252 million over the next 15 years.

“Boston Legacy FC is proud to be the Founding Partner of the All-Star Marching Band,” said Jennifer Epstein, Controlling Owner of Boston Legacy FC. “There’s nothing more inspiring than watching talented students from across our city bring their energy and pride to a professional stage. Their performances will elevate our matchday experience, while also providing meaningful opportunities and unforgettable experiences for BPS students that will last a lifetime.”

“Boston is at its best when we bring together public institutions, private partners, and community leaders around a shared vision,” said John Borders IV, Director of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment for the City of Boston. “This collaboration between BPS, the Mayor’s Office and Boston Legacy FC reflects our commitment to creating meaningful pathways for young people through sports, culture, and education. As a product of this community, it’s deeply personal to see the next generation given opportunities on stages many of us once only imagined. Together, we are building a legacy.”

“This has been a very eye-opening experience for me,” said Justin Clarke, BPS All-Star Marching Band member. “Being able to play with these very talented musicians and learn from these amazing teachers has made me become a better musician overall. I want to thank all of the people who have helped and supported me throughout the year.”

“I am excited to be part of this initiative that is building musical community between our students across schools and neighborhoods,” said Charlie Cevallos, Band Director at Boston Green Academy.“The students are constantly learning from each other through the marching band and growing both as musicians and as citizens of Boston.”

At the event, Mayor Wu also announced that on March 11, the City will host a virtual community meeting to share transportation updates for game days at White Stadium. Additionally, the City will host an informational session on March 26 at 4 p.m. at the Shaw Roxbury Library. This session will provide details on contracting opportunities, as well as resources to help small businesses obtain the qualifications necessary to participate in large-scale construction projects. More information and updates are available at boston.gov/White-Stadium.