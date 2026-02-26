Coletta Zapata files Second Round of Legislative Filings

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

City Councilor

Gabriela Coletta Zapata

Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata has filed several legislative proposals with the Boston City Council, including the establishment of a Boston Emergency Relief Fund, reforms related to the Zoning Board of Appeal, and a resolution recognizing Women’s History Month, with additional filings expected in the coming months.

“I’m proud to advance a legislative agenda that responds directly to the needs and priorities of Boston residents and reflects our commitment to building a more equitable, responsive, and resilient city,” said Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata. “From establishing the Boston Emergency Relief Fund to streamline immediate financial assistance for residents displaced by emergencies, to strengthening accountability in our zoning process and recognizing the contributions of women in our communities, these efforts reflect our focus on delivering meaningful results. I look forward to continuing this work to ensure Boston operates efficiently and effectively for all residents.”

Councilor Coletta Zapata’s filings include:

An Ordinance establishing the Boston Emergency Relief Fund creates a groundbreaking dedicated city fund to provide immediate financial assistance to residents displaced by emergencies like fires or building collapses, helping cover essentials such as temporary housing and basic needs.This legislation responds directly to repeated displacement events in our district and addresses community feedback by creating a clear, standardized system so families are not forced to rely solely on ad-hoc fundraising during crises. It ensures Boston can respond faster, more equitably, and with greater stability for residents facing sudden emergencies.

Home Rule Petition reforming the Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) and An Ordinance modernizing and increasing transparency at the Zoning Board of Appeals:

This coordinated ZBA reform package modernizes Boston’s zoning process by increasing transparency, creating formal City Council oversight, strengthening conflict-of-interest safeguards, expanding representation, including renters, neighborhood voices, and environmental expertise, and improving public access to hearings, records, and decision-making data. Together, these proposals respond directly to feedback from residents across our district about fairness, accountability, and accessibility at the Zoning Board of Appeal, helping ensure development decisions are more transparent, equitable, and aligned with neighborhood needs while rebuilding public trust.

Resolution recognizing March as Women’s History Month reaffirms Boston’s commitment to advancing gender equity and protecting women’s rights, especially as many women continue to face economic, health, and safety disparities. It honors the historic contributions of women in Boston and signals the City’s commitment to local leadership and action at a time when federal protections for women’s rights are being challenged.

Last month, Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata filed her initial legislative proposals, including a resolution in support of Bill SD.3607: An Act Protecting Access to Justice; hearings on coastal protection funding, reviving the “Red Shirts” program to assist with basic city services, and addressing drink spiking and drug-facilitated sexual assault; an ordinance establishing street food carts in the City of Boston; and a resolution condemning the unlawful killing of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti by federal ICE agents.

During this term, Councilor Coletta Zapata will serve as Chair of the Committee on Government Operations and Vice President of the Boston City Council. The Boston City Council meets on Wednesdays at 12pm in the Iannella Chamber of Boston City Hall. City Council meetings and hearings can be found at https://www.boston.gov/departments/city-council

For additional information please contact the Office of Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata by phone at (617) 635-3200 or by email at [email protected].