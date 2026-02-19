MBTA Announces March Service Changes

Special to the Sun

The MBTA has announced service changes in March on the Orange, Fitchburg, Haverhill, Lowell, and Newburyport/Rockport lines. The MBTA is also reminding riders of rescheduled Red Line work taking place the weekend of February 21 – 22.

Riders can find more information on service changes through in-station signage, in-station public announcements, and at mbta.com/PlannedWork. Transit Ambassadors and MBTA staff will be available on-site to offer information and assistance during these service changes. Riders are encouraged to subscribe to T-Alerts or to follow the MBTA on X @MBTA, @MBTA_CR, and @MBTA_CR_Alerts for up-to-date service information.

On the Red Line:

As previously announced and as a reminder, the MBTA rescheduled signal upgrade and modernization work on the Red Line. By upgrading and modernizing its signals, the MBTA will significantly increase operational efficiency and improve scheduling reliability for riders.

To accomplish this work, the following service suspension will take place on February 21 – 22:

• Red Line service will be suspended between Broadway and Ashmont.

• Free and accessible shuttle buses will operate to all stations between Broadway, JFK/UMass, and Ashmont.

• Regular train service will operate between JFK/UMass and Braintree.

• There will be free fares with the fare gates open at Broadway and JFK/UMass.

• Riders are encouraged to use the Fall River/New Bedford, Kingston, and Greenbush (Old Colony) Commuter Rail lines for fare-free service between Braintree, Quincy Center, JFK/UMass, and South Station. Commuter Rail schedules are available at mbta.com/CR.

• Accessible van service will be available between Broadway and Ashmont. Accessible vans can be requested by MBTA personnel or by a station call box.

• Riders using shuttles buses should budget ample extra travel time. For example, a rider traveling to Downtown Crossing from Ashmont should budget at least an additional 40 minutes of travel in additional to their regular commute.

On the Orange Line:

As previously announced, the MBTA will continue signal upgrade and modernization work in March on the Orange Line. By upgrading and modernizing its signals, the MBTA will significantly increase operational efficiency and improve scheduling reliability for riders.

To accomplish this work, the following service suspension will take place:

• Orange Line service will be suspended between Back Bay and Forest Hills for nine days, February 28 – March 8.

• Free and accessible shuttle buses will make stops between Back Bay and Forest Hills.

• Riders are also encouraged to consider the Commuter Rail for fare-free service between Forest Hills, Ruggles, Back Bay, and South Station. The trip between Forest Hills and Back Bay on the Commuter Rail is approximately 10 minutes.

• Riders using shuttles bus service should budget ample extra travel time. For example, a rider travelling to Downtown Crossing from Forest Hills should budget at least an additional 30 minutes of travel in addition to their regular commute.

On the Fitchburg, Haverhill, Lowell, and Newburyport/Rockport lines:

The MBTA will perform work during select weekends in March as part of the North Station Terminal Area Signal System Improvement Project that affects all Northside Commuter Rail lines. This project is replacing the obsolete signal system that controls the movement of MBTA Commuter Rail and Amtrak trains in and out of North Station with a new, state-of-the-art microprocessor system that requires less maintenance and reduces failures and train delays. The area where work is taking place is a complex network of tracks and switches that connect the station tracks at North Station, five major Commuter Rail lines, and the Boston Engine Terminal where trains are stored and maintained.

To accomplish this work, the following service suspensions will take place during the weekends of February 21 – 22, February 28 – March 1, March 7 – 8, March 21 – 22, and March 28 – 29:

• Fitchburg Line service will be suspended between North Station and Porter.

• Passengers can instead utilize the Red Line subway service to and from Porter for alternate connections.

• Riders traveling to/from North Station should budget extra travel time. For example, a rider traveling to North Station from Porter should budget at least 20 minutes of travel in addition to their regular trip time.

• Haverhill Line service will be suspended between North Station and Oak Grove.

• Passengers can instead utilize Orange Line subway service as an alternative between each station.

• Riders using the Orange Line should budget extra travel time. For example, a rider traveling to North Station from Oak Grove should budget at least 10 minutes of travel in addition to their regular trip time.

• Lowell Line service will be suspended between North Station and Anderson/Woburn.

• Free and accessible local shuttle buses will operate between each station.

• Free and accessible express shuttle buses will operate directly between North Station and Anderson/Woburn.

• Regular Commuter Rail fares should be purchased for service beyond Anderson/Woburn.

• Riders using the shuttle buses should budget extra travel time. For example, a rider traveling to North Station from Anderson/Woburn should budget up to 15 minutes additional travel on the express shuttle and up to 40 minutes additional travel on the local shuttle.

• Newburyport/Rockport Line service will be suspended between North Station and Swampscott.

• Free and accessible local shuttle buses will operate between each station.

• Free and accessible express shuttle buses will operate directly between North Station and Swampscott.

• Regular Commuter Rail fares should be purchased for service beyond Swampscott.

• Riders using shuttle buses should budget extra travel time. For example, a rider traveling to North Station from Swampscott should budget up to 40 minutes additional travel on the express shuttle and up to 70 minutes additional travel on the local shuttle.

• Note: The last outbound trip of the night will also serve Salem and Beverly Depot. There will be no train connections at Beverly Depot.

• A dedicated diversion schedule is available on MBTA.com/CR.

The MBTA previously announced service changes in February.

