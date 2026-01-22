Wu Announces Voting Stage of Participatory Budgeting Initiative, “Ideas in Action”

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Mayor Michelle Wu and the City of Boston’s Office of Participatory Budgeting announced the voting phase for Ideas in Action, the City’s participatory budgeting initiative. Over 1,200 ideas were submitted earlier this year, recommending how $2.2 million could be invested. Until February 15, 2026, Boston residents can vote to select their top five projects to help guide how $2.2 million of the City’s budget will be spent on community-driven projects across the city.

Proposals for the 2026 ballot were developed through five community forums held in fall 2025, where residents worked alongside City staff to prioritize project ideas and draft proposals for the public vote. The process started in the summer of 2025 with over 1,200 ideas collected from residents.

“Our residents provided invaluable insights and their ideas will drive how we can deliver on issues that matter most in our communities,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “We are excited to have residents now vote on these proposals, and I am thankful to all community members who engaged in shaping these ideas.”

Below are the 2026 ballot proposals for voters’ consideration:

• Neighborhood Fresh Food Access Initiative, $500,000

• Immigrant Legal Defense Fund, $400,000

• Immigrant Stories Through Art: Creating Belonging, Building Connections, $300,000

• Workforce Training Programs Focused on Trades, $300,000

• Immigrant Career Pathways: Bridging Language and Employment, $300,000

• Youth Financial Literacy and Empowerment Workshops, $250,000

• Small Business Development Resource Program, $250,000

• Community Litter Reduction Campaign, $200,000

• Green my Block, $100,000

• Voices of Recovery: Sobriety Supports and Storytelling Pilot, $200,000

• Healing Through Art: Creative Pathways to Wellness, $300,000

• Bridging the Gap: Assistance for Housing Stability, $200,000

• Senior Caregiver Resources & Training Programs, $200,000

“The projects on this year’s ballot represent the direct result of our office’s deep commitment to community engagement,” said Renato Castelo, Director of the Office of Participatory Budgeting. “By partnering with 19 organizations across the city, we’ve brought the voices of hundreds of residents to the table. I invite everyone to participate in this final step and vote for the projects that will have the greatest impact on their community.”

How to Vote

• Boston residents can vote online by visiting Boston.gov/Participate.

• For in-person voting, residents can visit City Hall and or BCYF Pino; BCYF Quincy; BCYF Holland; BCYF Leahy Holloran; BCYF Vine Street; BCYF Hennigan.

Participatory budgeting voting is open to all Boston residents age 11 and older, regardless of citizenship status. Each resident is limited to one vote, and participants are encouraged to use that vote to indicate their top five preferred projects.

Cycle One Project Updates

Below are updates on the 2025 winning projects that are moving through implementation.

• Youth Reentry Supports

• In December 2025, Mayor Wu and the Office of Returning Citizens announced $250,000 in grant awards supporting programs focused on reducing youth recidivism and strengthening reentry supports for young people returning from incarceration.

• Fresh Food Access

• The Office of Food Justice reported that their 2025 project, Expand Access to Fresh Foods in Boston, has been completed. These funds supported a coordinated response to the November 2025 SNAP funding delay.

• Rental Assistance For Boston Youth

• The Office of Housing Stability continues to receive referrals from trusted community partners working with at-risk youth. Those eligible can receive assistance of up to $5,000 to help cover late rent payments or move-in costs, first/last month’s rent, security deposit, and/or a broker’s fee.

• Benches at High Ridership Bus Stops

• The City’s Streets team is currently finalizing the procurement of 120 benches and assessing locations based on impact and need. Installation is expected by early summer 2026. All benches will include plaques acknowledging the resident-led PB process.

• Rat Prevention Initiative

• This project will expand a successful rat prevention pilot to two Boston Housing Authority developments in Brighton. PB funding will help upgrade existing residential trash collection service to commercial-level service; install metroSTOR trash, recycling and compost bins; provide in-unit trash, recycling compost containers, and education for 665 units; and install MicroShare sensors to test the effectiveness of this pilot. This project is expected to be completed by mid-2026.

• Support for Community Gardens

• GrowBoston is planning to release a grant application in early 2026, offering grants to nonprofit organizations to build community gardens on underutilized land for public access and use, prioritizing areas where people have limited access to affordable, nutritious food. This project will create a healthier environment, beautify the community, address food insecurity, and build community among residents. Garden operations must have a robust rodent management plan.

For regular project updates, visit Boston.gov/Participate.

Ideas in Action is Boston’s participatory budgeting initiative, where residents help decide how to spend a portion of the City’s budget on projects that benefit communities across Boston.

The Office of Participatory Budgeting (OPB) provides an official point of entry for Boston residents to contribute to the city’s budget process. OPB continues to advance its mission by: furthering public engagement and direct democratic involvement; building collective capacity on issues of racial and social justice; and aligning with the City’s goal of achieving and embedding equity and inclusion into City practices.