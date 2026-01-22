Good Shepherd School: Nurturing Young Hearts and Strengthening the Charlestown Community

By Theo Marston

After School Director / Community Outreach Coordinator

At Good Shepherd School, located at 20 Winthrop Street in Charlestown, we believe that Early Childhood Education is about far more than academics. It is about nurturing the whole child while strengthening the community we serve. Good Shepherd School has been a trusted partner to families in the Charlestown community, offering a safe, welcoming, and faith-centered environment where children can grow, explore, and thrive.

Good Shepherd School’s mission extends well beyond the classroom. Community outreach is a core part of who we are, and our families, staff, and students work together to give back in meaningful ways. From October through January, our annual Coats for Kids Drive collected over 100 coats, helping to ensure local children stayed warm during the winter months. Around Halloween, our Candy for Vets initiative invited families to donate their candy to support veterans, teaching our students the value of gratitude and service.

We also proudly maintain ongoing outreach efforts throughout the year. Our Diaper Drive, conducted in collaboration with the Kennedy Center, has collected several hundred diapers and wipes, providing essential support to families in need. In addition, our continuous Food Drive gathers dry goods that are regularly distributed to Harvest on Vine, our local Food Pantry helping address food insecurity in our neighborhood.

These efforts reflect our belief that even the youngest members of our community can learn the importance of kindness, generosity, and helping others.

Community members who wish to support our outreach initiatives are welcome to drop off donations during our hours of operation, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Those interested in learning more about our programs and daily life at Good Shepherd School can follow us on Instagram @gsscharlestown or visit our website at www.gsscharlestown.org.

For additional information, questions, or to get involved, please contact Theo at [email protected] or call 617-242-8800.

At Good Shepherd School, we are proud to be growing young learners while strengthening the bonds that make Charlestown such a special place to call home.